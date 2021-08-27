Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    August Award Quarters 2021 [Image 34 of 34]

    August Award Quarters 2021

    FPO, AP, BRITISH INDIAN OCEAN TERRITORY

    08.27.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Stevin Atkins 

    U.S. Navy Support Facility Diego Garcia

    DIEGO GARCIA, British Indian Ocean Territory (Aug. 27, 2021) – Capt. Richard D. Payne, the commanding officer of U.S. Navy Support Facility Diego Garcia, pins Construction Electrician 1st Class Walter C. Watson, assigned to the public works department onboard NSF Diego Garcia, with a Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal during an awards quarters Aug. 27, 2021. NSF Diego Garcia provides logistic, service, recreational and administrative support to U.S. and allied forces forward deployed to the Indian Ocean and Arabian Gulf.(U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Stevin C. Atkins/released).

    Diego Garcia
    U.S. Navy
    U.S. Navy Support Facility Diego Garcia

