August Award Quarters 2021

DIEGO GARCIA, British Indian Ocean Territory (Aug. 27, 2021) – Capt. Richard D. Payne, the commanding officer of U.S. Navy Support Facility Diego Garcia, pins Construction Electrician 1st Class Walter C. Watson, assigned to the public works department onboard NSF Diego Garcia, with a Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal during an awards quarters Aug. 27, 2021. NSF Diego Garcia provides logistic, service, recreational and administrative support to U.S. and allied forces forward deployed to the Indian Ocean and Arabian Gulf.(U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Stevin C. Atkins/released).

