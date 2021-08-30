Congressional Delegate Staffer Velez-Green Visits Naval Base Guam

SANTA RITA, Guam (Aug. 31, 2021) - Congressional Delegate Staffer Alex
Velez-Green met with U.S. Naval Base (NBG) Commanding Officer Capt. Michael
Luckett during an office call at the NBG Headquarters, Aug. 30. Velez-Green serves as the National Security Advisor to Sen. Josh Hawley of Missouri, a
member of the Armed Services Committee.
Standing from left to right, Alvaro Smith, Legislative Assistant; Nikita Mann, Military Legislative Assistant; Luckett, and Velez-Green. Smith and Mann are also professional delegate staffers to Hawley.
While at NBG, they toured various installation facilities to include ongoing construction projects at both X-Ray and Lima wharves. Discussions also included the critical infrastructure project to meet submarine strategic
laydown and repairs for the Defense Access Road Route 5 leading to NBG
Ordnance Annex. They also talked about quality of life issues in support of personnel and their families, and ongoing and future military operations at NBG.
Velez-Green's travel to Guam was part of a site visit to defense equities as they are critical to the Pacific Defense Initiative, the U.S. Navy and the overall Department of Defense posture in the Pacific theatre.
