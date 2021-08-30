Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Congressional Delegate Staffer Velez-Green Visits Naval Base Guam [Image 2 of 2]

    Congressional Delegate Staffer Velez-Green Visits Naval Base Guam

    SANTA RITA, GUAM

    08.30.2021

    Photo by Valerie Maigue 

    U.S. Naval Base Guam

    SANTA RITA, Guam (Aug. 31, 2021) - Congressional Delegate Staffer Alex
    Velez-Green met with U.S. Naval Base (NBG) Commanding Officer Capt. Michael
    Luckett during an office call at the NBG Headquarters, Aug. 30. Velez-Green serves as the National Security Advisor to Sen. Josh Hawley of Missouri, a
    member of the Armed Services Committee.

    Standing from left to right, Alvaro Smith, Legislative Assistant; Nikita Mann, Military Legislative Assistant; Luckett, and Velez-Green. Smith and Mann are also professional delegate staffers to Hawley.

    While at NBG, they toured various installation facilities to include ongoing construction projects at both X-Ray and Lima wharves. Discussions also included the critical infrastructure project to meet submarine strategic
    laydown and repairs for the Defense Access Road Route 5 leading to NBG
    Ordnance Annex. They also talked about quality of life issues in support of personnel and their families, and ongoing and future military operations at NBG.

    Velez-Green's travel to Guam was part of a site visit to defense equities as they are critical to the Pacific Defense Initiative, the U.S. Navy and the overall Department of Defense posture in the Pacific theatre.

    Naval Base Guam

