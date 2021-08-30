Lt. Gen. Eric Fick, F-35 Joint Program Executive Officer, pins Royal Air Force Squadron Leader Ryan Sandberg with the Defense Meritorious Service Medal during a semi-virtual all-hands ceremony at the program headquarters in Arlington, Va. The F-35 Joint Program Office is the Department of Defense's focal point for the 5th generation strike aircraft for the Navy, Air Force, Marines, and our allies. The F-35 is the premier multi-mission, 5th generation weapon system. Its ability to collect, analyze and share data is a force multiplier that enhances all assets in the battle-space: with stealth technology, advanced sensors, weapons capacity, and range. The F-35, which has been operational since July of 2015, is the most lethal, survivable, and interoperable fighter aircraft ever built.
|Date Taken:
|08.30.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.30.2021 21:18
|Photo ID:
|6810484
|VIRIN:
|210830-N-NW961-0029
|Resolution:
|3179x2544
|Size:
|8.63 MB
|Location:
|ARLINGTON, VA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, F35 awards Defense Meritorious Service Metal [Image 9 of 9], by SCPO Michael ODay, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
