Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Blackhawk Conducts Deck Landing Qualifications Aboard USS Burlington [Image 3 of 4]

    Blackhawk Conducts Deck Landing Qualifications Aboard USS Burlington

    CARIBBEAN SEA

    08.29.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command / U.S. 4th Fleet

    210829-N-N3764-0003
    CARIBBEAN SEA - (Aug. 29, 2021) – A U.S. Army UH-60 Blackhawk helicopter conducts deck landing qualifications aboard the Spearhead-class expeditionary fast transport ship USNS Burlington (T-EPF 10), Aug. 29, 2021. Burlington is deployed to U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command/ U.S. 4th Fleet to support humanitarian assistance and disaster relief (HADR) efforts in Haiti following a 7.2-magnitude earthquake on Aug. 14, 2021.(U.S. Navy photo by Intelligence Specialist 2nd Class Thomas Fuccile/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.29.2021
    Date Posted: 08.30.2021 16:32
    Photo ID: 6810223
    VIRIN: 210829-N-N3764-0003
    Resolution: 4496x3000
    Size: 985.75 KB
    Location: CARIBBEAN SEA
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Blackhawk Conducts Deck Landing Qualifications Aboard USS Burlington [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Blackhawk Conducts Deck Landing Qualifications Aboard USS Burlington
    Blackhawk Conducts Deck Landing Qualifications Aboard USS Burlington
    Blackhawk Conducts Deck Landing Qualifications Aboard USS Burlington
    Blackhawk Conducts Deck Landing Qualifications Aboard USS Burlington

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Haiti
    USAID
    Humanitarian Aid
    USNS Burlington
    JTFHaiti-2021 DSCA

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT