Blackhawk Conducts Deck Landing Qualifications Aboard USS Burlington

CARIBBEAN SEA - (Aug. 29, 2021) – A U.S. Army UH-60 Blackhawk helicopter conducts deck landing qualifications aboard the Spearhead-class expeditionary fast transport ship USNS Burlington (T-EPF 10), Aug. 29, 2021. Burlington is deployed to U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command/ U.S. 4th Fleet to support humanitarian assistance and disaster relief (HADR) efforts in Haiti following a 7.2-magnitude earthquake on Aug. 14, 2021.(U.S. Navy photo by Intelligence Specialist 2nd Class Thomas Fuccile/Released)

