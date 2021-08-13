Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    210813-F-YE685-1005

    KIRTLAND AIR FORCE BASE, NM, UNITED STATES

    08.13.2021

    Photo by Jessie Perkins 

    Air Force Safety Center Public Affairs

    Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. CQ Brown, Jr., talks with Master Sgt. Dennis Moore, Aerospace Maintenance Craftsman, Manager, Human Factors Division, and his supervisor Col. Geoffrey Ewing, Chief Human Factors Division, before a change of command ceremony at the Air Force Safety Center, Kirtland Air Force Base, New Mexico, Aug. 13, 2021. Brown took the time to meet with Moore and recognize his exceptional contributions to safety before delivering commencement of the ceremony between Maj. Gen. Jeannie M. Leavitt and Maj. Gen. John T. Rauch Jr. as the chief of safety and commander of the Air Force Safety Center. (U.S. Air Force photo by Jessie Perkins)

    Date Taken: 08.13.2021
    Date Posted: 08.30.2021 11:51
    Location: KIRTLAND AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US 
