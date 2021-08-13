210813-F-YE685-1004

Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. CQ Brown, Jr., talks with Master Sgt. Sarah Lenker, program manager, of Reports, Analysis & Investigation, Occupational Safety Division, and Mark Erpelding, Deputy Chief of Occupational Safety, before a change of command ceremony at the Air Force Safety Center, Kirtland Air Force Base, New Mexico, Aug. 13, 2021. Brown took the time to meet with Lenker and recognize her exceptional contributions to safety before delivering commencement of the ceremony between Maj. Gen. Jeannie M. Leavitt and Maj. Gen. John T. Rauch Jr. as the chief of safety and commander of the Air Force Safety Center. (U.S. Air Force photo by Jessie Perkins)

