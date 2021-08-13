Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. CQ Brown, Jr., talks with Capt. Patrick Boss, Wildlife Biologist, Operations Officer, Aviation Safety Division, and his supervisor Col. William Percival, Chief Aviation Safety Division, before a change of command ceremony at the Air Force Safety Center, Kirtland Air Force Base, New Mexico, Aug. 13, 2021. Brown took the time to meet with Boss and recognize his exceptional contributions to safety before delivering commencement of the ceremony between Maj. Gen. Jeannie M. Leavitt and Maj. Gen. John T. Rauch Jr. as the chief of safety and commander of the Air Force Safety Center. (U.S. Air Force photo by Jessie Perkins)

Recipient 4

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.13.2021 Date Posted: 08.30.2021 11:51 Photo ID: 6809844 VIRIN: 210813-F-YE685-1002 Resolution: 5568x3712 Size: 4.48 MB Location: KIRTLAND AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 210813-F-YE685-1002, by Jessie Perkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.