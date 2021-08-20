Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Raider Named 3ID Career Counselor of the Year for the 2nd Time [Image 2 of 2]

    Raider Named 3ID Career Counselor of the Year for the 2nd Time

    GA, UNITED STATES

    08.20.2021

    Photo by Sgt. Daniel Guerrero 

    1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division

    Staff Sgt. Darrell Vassey, a career counselor from the 1st Battalion, 64th Armored Regiment, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division, poses for a photo with his battalion command team, Lt. Col. Scott Stephens (left) and Command Sgt. Maj. Kirk Ray on Aug. 20, 2021, Fort Stewart, Ga.. Vassey Vassey was awarded 3ID’s Career Counselor of the Year award for the second time. (Courtesy Photo)

    Date Taken: 08.20.2021
    Date Posted: 08.30.2021 11:29
    Location: GA, US
    3ID Career Counselor of the Year

