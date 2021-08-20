Raider Named 3ID Career Counselor of the Year for the 2nd Time

Staff Sgt. Darrell Vassey, a career counselor from the 1st Battalion, 64th Armored Regiment, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division, poses for a photo with his battalion command team, Lt. Col. Scott Stephens (left) and Command Sgt. Maj. Kirk Ray on Aug. 20, 2021, Fort Stewart, Ga.. Vassey Vassey was awarded 3ID’s Career Counselor of the Year award for the second time. (Courtesy Photo)

