    210813-F-YE685-1001

    KIRTLAND AIR FORCE BASE, NM, UNITED STATES

    08.13.2021

    Photo by Jessie Perkins 

    Air Force Safety Center Public Affairs

    Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. CQ Brown, Jr., talks with Mr. Michael Gann, Training Instruction Branch Chief, Training and Force Development Division, and his supervisor Mrs. Gwendolyn Dooley, Division Chief, Safety Training & Force Development, before a change of command ceremony at the Air Force Safety Center, Kirtland Air Force Base, New Mexico, Aug. 13, 2021. Brown took the time to meet with Gann and recognize his exceptional contributions to safety before delivering commencement of the ceremony between Maj. Gen. Jeannie M. Leavitt and Maj. Gen. John T. Rauch Jr. as the chief of safety and commander of the Air Force Safety Center. (U.S. Air Force photo by Jessie Perkins)

    Air Force Safety Center

