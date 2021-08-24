Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    VP-5 Visits USS Texas

    JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES

    08.24.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Sergio Montanez 

    Patrol Squadron 5

    210824-N-SU685-0031 PEASE AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, N.H. (Aug. 24, 2021) Sailors assigned to Patrol Squadron (VP) 5 pose with Sailors assigned to the Virginia-Class fast attack submarine USS Texas (SSN 775) in front of a P-8A Poseidon at Pease Air National Guard Base in N.H. The “Mad Foxes” of VP-5 are stationed in Jacksonville, Fla., and are currently taking part in the year-long Fleet Readiness Training Program (FRTP) in preparation for their next operational deployment. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Sergio Montanez)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, VP-5 Visits USS Texas, by PO2 Sergio Montanez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    VP-5 visits USS Texas

    USS Texas
    VP-5
    Submarine
    P-8A Poseidon

