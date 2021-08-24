VP-5 visits USS Texas

210824-N-SU685-0031 PEASE AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, N.H. (Aug. 24, 2021) Sailors assigned to Patrol Squadron (VP) 5 pose with Sailors assigned to the Virginia-Class fast attack submarine USS Texas (SSN 775) in front of a P-8A Poseidon at Pease Air National Guard Base in N.H. The “Mad Foxes” of VP-5 are stationed in Jacksonville, Fla., and are currently taking part in the year-long Fleet Readiness Training Program (FRTP) in preparation for their next operational deployment. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Sergio Montanez)
|Date Taken:
|08.24.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.30.2021 09:49
|Photo ID:
|6809703
|VIRIN:
|210824-N-SU685-0031
|Resolution:
|6016x4016
|Size:
|5.41 MB
|Location:
|JACKSONVILLE, FL, US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|1
