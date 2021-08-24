VP-5 visits USS Texas

Sailors assigned to the Texas were able to board the Maritime Patrol and Reconnaissance Aircraft (MPRA) and view first-hand how a Combat Aircrew (CAC) would execute an Anti-Submarine Warfare (ASW) mission.



“We always train to how we think a submarine will operate and having the opportunity to spend time with them and getting to know their platform will greatly improve our warfighting capability,” said Lt. Sam Reber, Patrol Plane Commander. “Although they had an idea of how our systems operate, allowing them to see the systems enhanced their knowledge and respect for the platform.”



The “Mad Foxes” of VP-5 had the opportunity to board a Virginia-class fast attack submarine and learn how the crew operates the submarine when performing ASW operations. Sailors shared maritime experience and further strengthened the relationship between the communities.



“We have a limited understanding of how MPRA obtain the solutions and detections they get, and how they get to the terminal phases of targeting their weapons and so for us, even though you’re on our side, it helps us understand the enemy better,” said, Cmdr. Kenneth Cooke, Commanding Officer of Texas. “That’s something we can’t get anywhere else. For us this is priceless training and I hope we were able to reciprocate by showing you the inside of a Virginia-class Submarine.”



The Mad Foxes are stationed in Jacksonville, Florida and are currently taking part in the year-long Fleet Readiness Training Program (FRTP) in preparation for their next operational deployment.

