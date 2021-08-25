Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Commander, U.S. Naval Forces Japan Rear Adm. Carl A. Lahti visit to Naval Air Facility (NAF) Atsugi.

    Commander, U.S. Naval Forces Japan Rear Adm. Carl A. Lahti visit to Naval Air Facility (NAF) Atsugi.

    JAPAN

    08.25.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Ange-Olivier Clement 

    Naval Air Facility Atsugi

    Commander, U.S. Naval Forces Japan Rear Adm. Carl A. Lahti, right, is greeted by Naval Air Facility (NAF) Atsugi Commanding Officer Capt. J M Montagnet during a visit onboard the installation Aug. 25, 2021. Lathi is currently conducting fleet circulation visits. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ange Olivier Clement)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.25.2021
    Date Posted: 08.30.2021 01:09
    Photo ID: 6809477
    VIRIN: 210825-N-DM318-1002
    Resolution: 7360x4912
    Size: 9.76 MB
    Location: JP
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Commander, U.S. Naval Forces Japan Rear Adm. Carl A. Lahti visit to Naval Air Facility (NAF) Atsugi., by PO3 Ange-Olivier Clement, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Naval Air Facility Atsugi.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT