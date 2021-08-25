Commander, U.S. Naval Forces Japan Rear Adm. Carl A. Lahti, right, is greeted by Naval Air Facility (NAF) Atsugi Commanding Officer Capt. J M Montagnet during a visit onboard the installation Aug. 25, 2021. Lathi is currently conducting fleet circulation visits. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ange Olivier Clement)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.25.2021 Date Posted: 08.30.2021 01:09 Photo ID: 6809477 VIRIN: 210825-N-DM318-1002 Resolution: 7360x4912 Size: 9.76 MB Location: JP Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Commander, U.S. Naval Forces Japan Rear Adm. Carl A. Lahti visit to Naval Air Facility (NAF) Atsugi., by PO3 Ange-Olivier Clement, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.