Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    2021 WPW and AFSAM Rifle and Pistol Championships [Image 3 of 5]

    2021 WPW and AFSAM Rifle and Pistol Championships

    UNITED STATES

    08.28.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Israel Sanchez 

    National Guard Marksmanship Training Center

    The tower operator gives commands to the competitors during the Special Zero match of the 50th Winston P. Wilson and the 30th Armed Forces Skill at Arms Championships hosted by the National Guard Marksmanship Training Center at the Robinson Joint Maneuver Training Center August 28, 2021. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Israel Sanchez)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.28.2021
    Date Posted: 08.29.2021 14:15
    Photo ID: 6808989
    VIRIN: 210828-Z-PG977-0134
    Resolution: 3200x2128
    Size: 579.33 KB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2021 WPW and AFSAM Rifle and Pistol Championships [Image 5 of 5], by SSG Israel Sanchez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    2021 WPW and AFSAM Rifle and Pistol Championships
    2021 WPW and AFSAM Rifle and Pistol Championships
    2021 WPW and AFSAM Rifle and Pistol Championships
    2021 WPW and AFSAM Rifle and Pistol Championships
    2021 WPW and AFSAM Rifle and Pistol Championships

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Marksmanship
    National Guard
    National Guard Marksmanship Training Center
    WPW2021
    AFSAM2021
    Winston P.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT