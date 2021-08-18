Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Escanaba CO briefs crew in Nuuk

    GREENLAND

    08.18.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Dyxan Williams 

    U.S. Coast Guard Atlantic Area

    NUUK, Greenland -- (Aug. 18, 2021) Cmdr. Benjamin Spector, the commanding officer of the 270-foot Famous-class medium endurance cutter USCGC Escanaba (WMEC 907), gives a departure brief before the cutter leaves Nuuk during Operation Nanook. The U.S. Coast Guard is again participating in Operation Nanook, a sovereignty and manuever exercise conducted by the Canadian Armed Forces in the Arctic. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Dyxan Williams.)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.18.2021
    Date Posted: 08.29.2021 11:59
