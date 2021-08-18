Escanaba CO briefs crew in Nuuk

NUUK, Greenland -- (Aug. 18, 2021) Cmdr. Benjamin Spector, the commanding officer of the 270-foot Famous-class medium endurance cutter USCGC Escanaba (WMEC 907), gives a departure brief before the cutter leaves Nuuk during Operation Nanook. The U.S. Coast Guard is again participating in Operation Nanook, a sovereignty and manuever exercise conducted by the Canadian Armed Forces in the Arctic. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Dyxan Williams.)

