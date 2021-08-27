Evacuees from Afghanistan Arrive at Naval Station Rota

NAVAL STATION ROTA, Spain (Aug. 27, 2021) (From left) Capt. David Baird, commanding officer Naval Station (NAVSTA) Rota, Spain, Rear Adm. Benjamin Reynolds, director of maritime headquarters, U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa/U.S. 6th Fleet, Javier Ruiz Arana, Mayor of Rota, Spain, Jose Antonio Pacheco Calvo, underdelegate of the Government of Cadiz, Leana Lopez, U.S. Embassy political advisor, and Vice Adm. Ricardo A. Hernandez Lopez, Admiral of logistic support, pose for a photo during the arrival of evacuees from Afghanistan at Naval Station (NAVSTA) Rota Aug. 27, 2021. NAVSTA Rota is currently supporting the Department of State mission to facilitate the safe departure and relocation of U.S. citizens, Special Immigration Visa recipients, and vulnerable populations from Afghanistan. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class John Owen)

