210828-N-MT581-1038



PACIFIC OCEAN (Aug. 28, 2021) Operational Specialist 3rd Class Theodorous Soliman, from Riverside, Calif., assigned to amphibious transport dock ship USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26), operates a console in the combat information center during exercise Freedom Banner 2021, Aug. 28. John P. Murtha is participating in exercise Freedom Banner, an annual exercise that involves strategic projection of the Maritime Prepositioning Force (MPF) and associated combat forces. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Curtis D. Spencer)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.28.2021 Date Posted: 08.28.2021 22:27 Photo ID: 6808648 VIRIN: 210828-N-MT581-1038 Resolution: 2506x1825 Size: 629.09 KB Location: PACIFIC OCEAN Hometown: RIVERSIDE, CA, US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26) Combat Information Center [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Curtis Spencer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.