169th Fighter Wing hosts runway repair demonstration follow up

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Patrick Moyer (white hard hat) and Staff Sgt. Alexander Henderson (backhoe), both from the 169th Civil Engineer Squadron, South Carolina Air National Guard, excavate part of the runway during an Expedient and Expeditionary Airfield Damage Repair (E-ADR) demonstration at McEntire Joint National Guard Base, South Carolina, Aug. 27, 2021. The purpose of the training is to provide just enough, just in time repair capability with minimal cost and materials in a wartime situation. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Edward Snyder, 169th Fighter Wing Public Affairs)

Date Taken: 08.27.2021 Location: MCENTIRE JOINT NATIONAL GUARD BASE, SC, US