Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Fuel) 1st Class Joseph Chinedu , a recruiter assigned to Navy Talent Acquisition Group Jacksonville, is featured as Recruiter in the Spotlight.
|Date Taken:
|08.18.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.28.2021 15:19
|Photo ID:
|6808430
|VIRIN:
|210818-N-WP400-0006
|Resolution:
|2100x1501
|Size:
|2.06 MB
|Location:
|JACKSONVILLE, FL, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Embracing the Navy and Paying It Forward, by PO1 Sean Stafford, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Embracing the Navy and Paying It Forward
LEAVE A COMMENT