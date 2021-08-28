HHB 1-44th ADA, Change of Command at Al Dhafra Air Base

U.S. Army Headquarters and Headquarters Battery, 1st Battalion, 44th Air Defense Artillery Regiment, change of command ceremony from CPT Nathan Dibbern to CPT Shaheed Zachary at Al Dhafra Air Base, United Arab Emirates, Aug 28, 2021. (U.S. Army photo by U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Wolfram M. Stumpf)
