    AL DHAFRA AIR BASE, ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

    08.28.2021

    Photo by Master Sgt. Wolfram M. Stumpf 

    380th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Army Headquarters and Headquarters Battery, 1st Battalion, 44th Air Defense Artillery Regiment, change of command ceremony from CPT Nathan Dibbern to CPT Shaheed Zachary at Al Dhafra Air Base, United Arab Emirates, Aug 28, 2021. (U.S. Army photo by U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Wolfram M. Stumpf)

    Date Taken: 08.28.2021
    Date Posted: 08.28.2021 06:41
    Photo ID: 6808085
    VIRIN: 210828-Z-BR512-1039
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 6.04 MB
    Location: AL DHAFRA AIR BASE, ABU DHABI, AE
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, HHB 1-44th ADA, Change of Command at Al Dhafra Air Base [Image 14 of 14], by MSgt Wolfram M. Stumpf, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ADA
    UAE
    1-44
    Change of Command
    HHB
    Al Dhafra Air Base

