    Flag at half-staff at Fort McCoy to honor Afghanistan victims [Image 4 of 4]

    Flag at half-staff at Fort McCoy to honor Afghanistan victims

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    08.27.2021

    Photo by Scott Sturkol                                                      

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    The United States flag flies at half-staff Aug. 27, 2021, at Fort McCoy, Wis. The lowering of the flag was a mark of respect in recognition of the U.S. service members and other victims killed in a terrorist attack Aug. 26, 2021, in Kabul, Afghanistan. According to the Department of Veterans Affairs, an easy way to remember when to fly the United States flag at half-staff is to consider when the whole nation is in mourning. These periods of mourning are proclaimed either by the president of the United States, for national remembrance, or the governor of a state or territory, for local remembrance, in the event of a death of a member or former member of the federal, state, or territorial government or judiciary. The heads of departments and agencies of the federal government may also order that the flag be flown at half-staff on buildings, grounds, and naval vessels under their jurisdiction. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)

