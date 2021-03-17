The team of engineers in the Oklahoma City Air Logistics Complex's Non Destructive Inspection shop are responsible for finding the cracks that no one can see. It’s critical to the safety of all aircraft and parts that come to the depot for maintenance. Finding the cracks and defects and fixing them is even more critical to mission success. (Air Force photo by Mark Hybers)

Date Taken: 03.17.2021
Location: OK, US