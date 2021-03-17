Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    03.17.2021

    Photo by Mark Hybers 

    72nd Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    The team of engineers in the Oklahoma City Air Logistics Complex's Non Destructive Inspection shop are responsible for finding the cracks that no one can see. It’s critical to the safety of all aircraft and parts that come to the depot for maintenance. Finding the cracks and defects and fixing them is even more critical to mission success. (Air Force photo by Mark Hybers)

    Date Taken: 03.17.2021
    Tinker Air Force Base
    Oklahoma City Air Logistics Complex

