Fireman Zachary Stephan is selected as the Honor Graduate for recruit company Zulu-200 as they complete basic training at U.S. Coast Guard Training Center Cape May, N.J., Aug. 27, 2021. The Coast Guard's goal is providing the right people, with the right competencies and experience, to the right place, at the right time in order to accomplish our missions, while continually developing our workforce through superb leadership. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Seaman Christian Lower)
|Date Taken:
|08.27.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.27.2021 12:34
|Photo ID:
|6806844
|VIRIN:
|210827-G-BF940-1023
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|4.15 MB
|Location:
|CAPE MAY, NJ, US
|Hometown:
|HAMPTON, VA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Fireman Zachary Stephan earns Coast Guard Honor Graduate for boot camp company Zulu-200, by SN Christian Lower, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
