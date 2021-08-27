Fireman Zachary Stephan is selected as the Honor Graduate for recruit company Zulu-200 as they complete basic training at U.S. Coast Guard Training Center Cape May, N.J., Aug. 27, 2021. The Coast Guard's goal is providing the right people, with the right competencies and experience, to the right place, at the right time in order to accomplish our missions, while continually developing our workforce through superb leadership. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Seaman Christian Lower)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.27.2021 Date Posted: 08.27.2021 12:34 Photo ID: 6806844 VIRIN: 210827-G-BF940-1023 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 4.15 MB Location: CAPE MAY, NJ, US Hometown: HAMPTON, VA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Fireman Zachary Stephan earns Coast Guard Honor Graduate for boot camp company Zulu-200, by SN Christian Lower, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.