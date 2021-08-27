Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Fireman Zachary Stephan earns Coast Guard Honor Graduate for boot camp company Zulu-200

    Fireman Zachary Stephan earns Coast Guard Honor Graduate for boot camp company Zulu-200

    CAPE MAY, NJ, UNITED STATES

    08.27.2021

    Photo by Seaman Christian Lower 

    U.S. Coast Guard Training Center Cape May

    Fireman Zachary Stephan is selected as the Honor Graduate for recruit company Zulu-200 as they complete basic training at U.S. Coast Guard Training Center Cape May, N.J., Aug. 27, 2021. The Coast Guard's goal is providing the right people, with the right competencies and experience, to the right place, at the right time in order to accomplish our missions, while continually developing our workforce through superb leadership. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Seaman Christian Lower)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.27.2021
    Date Posted: 08.27.2021 12:34
    Photo ID: 6806844
    VIRIN: 210827-G-BF940-1023
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 4.15 MB
    Location: CAPE MAY, NJ, US 
    Hometown: HAMPTON, VA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fireman Zachary Stephan earns Coast Guard Honor Graduate for boot camp company Zulu-200, by SN Christian Lower, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Fireman Zachary Stephan earns Coast Guard Honor Graduate for boot camp company Zulu-200

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    U.S. Coast Guard
    Honor Graduate
    Training Center Cape May
    Coast Guard Training Center Cape May
    Coast Guard Honor Graduate
    coastguardnewswire

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT