Fireman Zachary Stephan earns Coast Guard Honor Graduate for boot camp company Zulu-200

CAPE MAY, N.J. – Fireman Zachary Stephan from Hampton, Va., earned the title of Honor Graduate after graduating the U.S. Coast Guard’s 8-week basic training at Training Center Cape May, Aug. 27, 2021.



Stephan was presented a plaque on behalf of the Navy League that is presented to the recruit who has the highest final overall standing. Stephan is authorized to wear the Coast Guard Honor Graduate Ribbon.



Capt. Kathy Felger, the commanding officer of Training Center Cape May, presided over the ceremony and advancement of the 90 graduates of Recruit Company Zulu-200. Training at boot camp is difficult, and approximately 20% of recruits do not graduate with their original company.



“I am honored and humbled to receive the honor graduate award for Zulu-200,” said Stephan. “While the award only represents the achievements of a single individual, I could not have done it without the support of all my shipmates. They pushed me to be the best person I could be, and for that, everyone in Zulu-200 is an honor graduate in my eyes.”



Stephan will be stationed at Sector San Diego in San Diego, California.



Stephan’s company earned multiple awards during their seven weeks of training, such as the physical fitness and marksmanship pennants. Zulu-200 also earned the company commander and section commander pennants.



Stephan is the son of Jacqueline and Geoffrey Stephan, and graduated from Kecoughtan High School in 2017.



Training Center Cape May is the fifth largest base in the Coast Guard and the sole accession point for the entire enlisted workforce. It is considered the birthplace of the enlisted corps or the Coast Guard’s Hometown.



Training Center Cape May’s mission is to transform the recruits of today into the Coast Guardsmen of tomorrow.