    West Point hosted first Lean Six Sigma Black Belt course [Image 1 of 2]

    West Point hosted first Lean Six Sigma Black Belt course

    WEST POINT, NY, UNITED STATES

    08.05.2021

    United States Military Academy at West Point

    For two weeks this summer, the Department of Systems Engineering hosted West Point’s first U.S. Army Lean Six Sigma (LSS) Black Belt course. Eighteen Army noncommissioned officers, Army officers and Department of the Army civilians traveled in person to complete the valuable and highly sought-after training led by primary LSS Instructor, Lt. Col. James Enos, Master Black Belt candidate and U.S. Military Academy deployment director, as well as LSS Instructor Sgt. Maj. Jeremy Schlegel, Master Blackbelt candidate and USMA deputy deployment director. The course was overseen by Master Black Belt, Kevin Fuqua, U.S. Corps of Engineers. (Photos by Lt. Col. Kathyn Pegues)

