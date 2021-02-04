U.S. Army Capt. Nathan Davis assigned to Bravo Battery, 1-181st Field Artillery, Regiment, 30th Troop Command, shakes hands with Spc. Joshua Swaw assigned to B Btry, 1-181st FAR, 30th Trp Cmd, at Camp McGregor, New Mexico, April 2, 2021. Soldiers who make the rank of specialist are considered to be proficient in their given field of focus. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Kyle Burks)
|Date Taken:
|04.02.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.27.2021 02:42
|Photo ID:
|6806199
|VIRIN:
|210402-Z-CZ403-1015
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|10.68 MB
|Location:
|FORT BLISS, TX, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Spc. Joshua Swaw Promotion [Image 4 of 4], by SGT Kyle Burks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
