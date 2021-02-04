U.S. Army Capt. Nathan Davis assigned to Bravo Battery, 1-181st Field Artillery, Regiment, 30th Troop Command, shakes hands with Spc. Joshua Swaw assigned to B Btry, 1-181st FAR, 30th Trp Cmd, at Camp McGregor, New Mexico, April 2, 2021. Soldiers who make the rank of specialist are considered to be proficient in their given field of focus. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Kyle Burks)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.02.2021 Date Posted: 08.27.2021 02:42 Photo ID: 6806199 VIRIN: 210402-Z-CZ403-1015 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 10.68 MB Location: FORT BLISS, TX, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Spc. Joshua Swaw Promotion [Image 4 of 4], by SGT Kyle Burks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.