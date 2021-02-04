Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Spc. Joshua Swaw Promotion [Image 4 of 4]

    Spc. Joshua Swaw Promotion

    FORT BLISS, TX, UNITED STATES

    04.02.2021

    Photo by Sgt. Kyle Burks 

    1-181 Field Artillery Regiment

    U.S. Army Capt. Nathan Davis assigned to Bravo Battery, 1-181st Field Artillery, Regiment, 30th Troop Command, shakes hands with Spc. Joshua Swaw assigned to B Btry, 1-181st FAR, 30th Trp Cmd, at Camp McGregor, New Mexico, April 2, 2021. Soldiers who make the rank of specialist are considered to be proficient in their given field of focus. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Kyle Burks)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.02.2021
    Date Posted: 08.27.2021 02:42
    Photo ID: 6806199
    VIRIN: 210402-Z-CZ403-1015
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 10.68 MB
    Location: FORT BLISS, TX, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Spc. Joshua Swaw Promotion [Image 4 of 4], by SGT Kyle Burks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    HIMARS
    Field Artillery
    Tennessee Army National Guard
    Chattanooga
    118th MPAD
    1-181 FAR

