Fort Dix - M4 Zero Range 744th MP BN

The soldiers from the 744th Military Police Battalion is conducting the M4 Zero Range training. An M4 perfectly zeroed for 300 meters, as is standard, should have a perfect match between point of aim and point of impact at both 300 meters and 25 meters. So, when a shooter is firing at a paper target 25 meters away, the rounds should hit where the shooter is aiming.

