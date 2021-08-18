The soldiers from the 744th Military Police Battalion is conducting the M4 Zero Range training. An M4 perfectly zeroed for 300 meters, as is standard, should have a perfect match between point of aim and point of impact at both 300 meters and 25 meters. So, when a shooter is firing at a paper target 25 meters away, the rounds should hit where the shooter is aiming.
|Date Taken:
|08.18.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.26.2021 13:46
|Photo ID:
|6805309
|VIRIN:
|210818-O-BC272-902
|Resolution:
|1735x1152
|Size:
|156.18 KB
|Location:
|FORT DIX, NJ, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Fort Dix - M4 Zero Range 744th MP BN [Image 2 of 2], by Kevin C Mcdevitt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT