Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Fort Dix - M4 Zero Range 744th MP BN [Image 1 of 2]

    Fort Dix - M4 Zero Range 744th MP BN

    FORT DIX, NJ, UNITED STATES

    08.18.2021

    Photo by Kevin C Mcdevitt 

    USASA, Fort Dix

    The soldiers from the 744th Military Police Battalion is conducting the M4 Zero Range training. An M4 perfectly zeroed for 300 meters, as is standard, should have a perfect match between point of aim and point of impact at both 300 meters and 25 meters. So, when a shooter is firing at a paper target 25 meters away, the rounds should hit where the shooter is aiming.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.18.2021
    Date Posted: 08.26.2021 13:46
    Photo ID: 6805309
    VIRIN: 210818-O-BC272-902
    Resolution: 1735x1152
    Size: 156.18 KB
    Location: FORT DIX, NJ, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fort Dix - M4 Zero Range 744th MP BN [Image 2 of 2], by Kevin C Mcdevitt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Fort Dix - M4 Zero Range 744th MP BN
    Fort Dix - M4 Zero Range 744th MP BN

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    JBMDL Fort Dix USARC Ranges Fort Dix

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT