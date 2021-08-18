Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fort Dix - Petroleum Supply Specialist 80th Training Command

    Fort Dix - Petroleum Supply Specialist 80th Training Command

    FORT DIX, NJ, UNITED STATES

    08.18.2021

    Photo by Kevin C Mcdevitt 

    USASA, Fort Dix

    At Fort Dix Range 12A the Petroleum Supply Specialists are primarily responsible for supervising and managing the reception, storage and shipping of bulk or packaged petroleum-based products. Some of your duties as a Petroleum Supply Specialist may include: Dispensing bulk fuels and water from storage and distribution facilities. This training is completed here by the 80th Training Command during the 92F30 Advanced Leadership Course (0021-006 Class).

    Date Taken: 08.18.2021
    Date Posted: 08.26.2021 13:41
    Photo ID: 6805283
    VIRIN: 210818-O-BC272-470
    Resolution: 1735x1152
    Size: 225.61 KB
    Location: FORT DIX, NJ, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    This work, Fort Dix - Petroleum Supply Specialist 80th Training Command, by Kevin C Mcdevitt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Fort Dix - Petroleum Supply Specialist 80th Training Command
    Fort Dix - Petroleum Supply Specialist 80th Training Command
    Fort Dix - Petroleum Supply Specialist 80th Training Command

    JBMDL Fort Dix Ranges USAR New Jersey

