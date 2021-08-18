At Fort Dix Range 12A the Petroleum Supply Specialists are primarily responsible for supervising and managing the reception, storage and shipping of bulk or packaged petroleum-based products. Some of your duties as a Petroleum Supply Specialist may include: Dispensing bulk fuels and water from storage and distribution facilities. This training is completed here by the 80th Training Command during the 92F30 Advanced Leadership Course (0021-006 Class).

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.18.2021 Date Posted: 08.26.2021 13:41 Photo ID: 6805283 VIRIN: 210818-O-BC272-470 Resolution: 1735x1152 Size: 225.61 KB Location: FORT DIX, NJ, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Fort Dix - Petroleum Supply Specialist 80th Training Command [Image 3 of 3], by Kevin C Mcdevitt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.