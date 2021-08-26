August 26th is Women Equality Day. We’re highlighting Soldiers within the Provider Brigade that stand out and want to share why this day is important to them. Today, we are highlighting Chief Warrant Officer 2 Sheila R. Westfield, a mobility officer with 419th Movement Control Battalion. Westfield is the MCB operational contract support officer in charge.

“I have many family members that served in the military, joining the military gave me a kick in the rear,” said Westfield. “I wanted to show my family that I could do it too and ever since joining I have met great people and have had some amazing experiences.

“Women’s Equality Day to me is the manifestation of that mentality. It’s a day to reflect upon how far we have come as a society, and how much I have to be thankful for because of the strong women before me. I get to continue my Military career thanks to Women’s Equality Rights in the United States and that is not something I am willing to take for granted.” (Courtesy photo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.26.2021 Date Posted: 08.26.2021 10:43 Photo ID: 6804975 VIRIN: 210826-A-PU202-450 Resolution: 1200x1600 Size: 214.7 KB Location: CAMP ARIFJAN, KW Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Women’s Equality Day [Image 7 of 7], by SGT Marquis Hopkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.