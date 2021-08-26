Lt. Col. Claudia Pena with G5, U.S. Army Europe-Africa, speaks at the Women’s Equality Day ceremony at the dining facility Aug. 26 at Clay Kaserne.
|Date Taken:
|08.26.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.26.2021 07:40
|Photo ID:
|6804686
|VIRIN:
|210826-A-TT525-763
|Resolution:
|721x785
|Size:
|111.65 KB
|Location:
|WIESBADEN, HE, DE
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Wiesbaden Garrison celebrates Women’s Equality Day [Image 2 of 2], by Connie Dickey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Wiesbaden Garrison celebrates Women’s Equality Day
LEAVE A COMMENT