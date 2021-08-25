USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Flight Operations

PHILIPPINE SEA (Aug. 25, 2021) Marines from the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) embark an MV-22B Osprey on the flight deck of the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6) during flight operations. America and the 31st MEU's air combat element maintain a strategic ready deck for a variety of missions. America, flagship of the America Expeditionary Strike Group, along with the 31st MEU, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Matthew Cavenaile)

