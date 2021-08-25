Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Flight Operations [Image 8 of 9]

    USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Flight Operations

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    08.25.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Matthew Cavenaile  

    USS America (LHA 6)   

    PHILIPPINE SEA (Aug. 25, 2021) Marines from the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) embark an MV-22B Osprey on the flight deck of the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6) during flight operations. America and the 31st MEU's air combat element maintain a strategic ready deck for a variety of missions. America, flagship of the America Expeditionary Strike Group, along with the 31st MEU, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Matthew Cavenaile)

    Date Taken: 08.25.2021
    PHILIPPINE SEA
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Flight Operations [Image 9 of 9], by PO3 Matthew Cavenaile, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

