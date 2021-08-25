Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    LTG Gervais visits Fort Rucker [Image 2 of 2]

    08.25.2021

    Photo by Kelly Morris 

    U.S. Army Aviation Center of Excellence

    U.S. Army Lt. Gen. Maria R. Gervais, U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command deputy commander, conducts a question-and-answer session with Aviation Captains Career Course students at the U.S. Army Aviation Center of Excellence, Fort Rucker, Alabama, Aug. 25, 2021. (U.S. Army photo by Kelly Morris)

    This work, LTG Gervais visits Fort Rucker [Image 2 of 2], by Kelly Morris, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

