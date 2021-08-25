LTG Gervais visits Fort Rucker

U.S. Army Lt. Gen. Maria R. Gervais, U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command deputy commander, conducts a question-and-answer session with Aviation Captains Career Course students at the U.S. Army Aviation Center of Excellence, Fort Rucker, Alabama, Aug. 25, 2021. (U.S. Army photo by Kelly Morris)

