Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Evacuation at Hamid Karzai International Airport [Image 1 of 2]

    Evacuation at Hamid Karzai International Airport

    KABUL, AFGHANISTAN

    08.24.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Central Command Public Affairs   

    Two Paratroopers assigned to the 1st Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division conduct security while a C-130 Hercules takes off during a non-combatant evacuation operation in Kabul, Afghanistan, August 25. The Department of Defense is supporting the Department of State in evacuating U.S. civilian personnel, Special Immigrant Visa applicants, and other at-risk individuals from Afghanistan as quickly and safely as possible. (DoD courtesy photo)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.24.2021
    Date Posted: 08.25.2021 16:24
    Photo ID: 6802248
    VIRIN: 210825-A-UV471-112
    Resolution: 5034x3596
    Size: 3.24 MB
    Location: KABUL, AF 
    Web Views: 25
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Evacuation at Hamid Karzai International Airport [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Evacuation at Hamid Karzai International Airport
    Evacuation at Hamid Karzai International Airport

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    82nd Airborne Division
    Noncombatant Evacuation Operation
    Afghanistan
    NEO
    Afghanevacuation

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT