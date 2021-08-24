Evacuation at Hamid Karzai International Airport

Two Paratroopers assigned to the 1st Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division conduct security while a C-130 Hercules takes off during a non-combatant evacuation operation in Kabul, Afghanistan, August 25. The Department of Defense is supporting the Department of State in evacuating U.S. civilian personnel, Special Immigrant Visa applicants, and other at-risk individuals from Afghanistan as quickly and safely as possible. (DoD courtesy photo)
|Date Taken:
|08.24.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.25.2021 16:24
|Photo ID:
|6802248
|VIRIN:
|210825-A-UV471-112
|Resolution:
|5034x3596
|Size:
|3.24 MB
|Location:
|KABUL, AF
|Web Views:
|25
|Downloads:
|2
