Concert in the pod for evacuees

An evacuee child watches the U.S. Army Europe and Africa Band and Chorus play music during Operation Allies Refuge at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Aug. 22, 2021. The U.S. Army Europe Soldiers’ Chorus was organized in 1963 to enhance morale through musical performances and quickly proved successful in advancing relations between the American community in Europe and its host nations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Caleb S. Kimmell)
|Date Taken:
|08.24.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.25.2021 15:41
|Photo ID:
|6802169
|VIRIN:
|210824-F-XM048-1038
|Resolution:
|3498x4897
|Size:
|1 MB
|Location:
|RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|1
