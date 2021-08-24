An evacuee child watches the U.S. Army Europe and Africa Band and Chorus play music during Operation Allies Refuge at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Aug. 22, 2021. The U.S. Army Europe Soldiers’ Chorus was organized in 1963 to enhance morale through musical performances and quickly proved successful in advancing relations between the American community in Europe and its host nations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Caleb S. Kimmell)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.24.2021 Date Posted: 08.25.2021 15:41 Photo ID: 6802169 VIRIN: 210824-F-XM048-1038 Resolution: 3498x4897 Size: 1 MB Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE Web Views: 7 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Concert in the pod for evacuees [Image 5 of 5], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.