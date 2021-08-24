Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Concert in the pod for evacuees [Image 5 of 5]

    Concert in the pod for evacuees

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    08.24.2021

    An evacuee child watches the U.S. Army Europe and Africa Band and Chorus play music during Operation Allies Refuge at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Aug. 22, 2021. The U.S. Army Europe Soldiers’ Chorus was organized in 1963 to enhance morale through musical performances and quickly proved successful in advancing relations between the American community in Europe and its host nations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Caleb S. Kimmell)

    Date Taken: 08.24.2021
    Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
    USAFE
    evacuation
    Afghanistan
    Afghanwithdrawal
    AfghanEvacuation
    EUCOMAFgEVac

