Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    52nd FW supports Operation Allies Refuge [Image 6 of 6]

    52nd FW supports Operation Allies Refuge

    SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    08.23.2021

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Maeson Elleman 

    52nd Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Tim Mesecar, 52nd Maintenance Squadron Transit Alert assistant site manager, marshals a Patriot Express passenger jet on Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, Aug. 23, 2021. Due to ongoing operations by the U.S. Department of Defense to evacuate personnel from Afghanistan, Spangdahlem AB is supporting Patriot Express operations flying inbound U.S. military personnel and their families typically routed to Ramstein Air Base, Germany. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Maeson L. Elleman)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.23.2021
    Date Posted: 08.25.2021 11:49
    Photo ID: 6801791
    VIRIN: 210823-F-LH638-1044
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 18.15 MB
    Location: SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, DE 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 52nd FW supports Operation Allies Refuge [Image 6 of 6], by TSgt Maeson Elleman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    52nd FW supports Operation Allies Refuge
    52nd FW supports Operation Allies Refuge
    52nd FW supports Operation Allies Refuge
    52nd FW supports Operation Allies Refuge
    52nd FW supports Operation Allies Refuge
    52nd FW supports Operation Allies Refuge

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USAFE
    evacuation
    Afghanistan
    Afghanwithdrawal
    AfghanEvacuation
    EUCOMAfgEvac

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT