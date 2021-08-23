52nd FW supports Operation Allies Refuge

Tim Mesecar, 52nd Maintenance Squadron Transit Alert assistant site manager, marshals a Patriot Express passenger jet on Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, Aug. 23, 2021. Due to ongoing operations by the U.S. Department of Defense to evacuate personnel from Afghanistan, Spangdahlem AB is supporting Patriot Express operations flying inbound U.S. military personnel and their families typically routed to Ramstein Air Base, Germany. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Maeson L. Elleman)

