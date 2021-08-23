Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Ramstein chaplain meets evacuees spiritual needs

    Ramstein chaplain meets evacuees spiritual needs

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    08.23.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Milton Hamilton 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Capt. Mir Ali, 86th Airlift Wing chaplain, bows his head during prayer with travelers during Operation Allies Refuge at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, August 23, 2021. Ali is the only U.S. Air Force Imam in U.S. Air Forces in Europe and is supporting the spiritual wellness of the travelers at Ramstein. Team Ramstein is providing safe, temporary lodging for travelers from Afghanistan. Operation Allies Refuge is facilitating the quick, safe evacuation of U.S. citizens, Special Immigrant Visa applicants, and other at-risk Afghans from Afghanistan. Travelers receive support, such as temporary lodging, food and water and access to medical care as well as religious care at Ramstein Air Base while preparing for onward movements to their final destinations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Milton Hamilton)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.23.2021
    Date Posted: 08.25.2021 11:46
    Photo ID: 6801777
    VIRIN: 210823-F-VQ832-1100
    Resolution: 4974x3129
    Size: 1.87 MB
    Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Ramstein chaplain meets evacuees spiritual needs [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Milton Hamilton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

