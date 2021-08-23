Ramstein chaplain meets evacuees spiritual needs

U.S. Air Force Capt. Mir Ali, 86th Airlift Wing chaplain, bows his head during prayer with travelers during Operation Allies Refuge at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, August 23, 2021. Ali is the only U.S. Air Force Imam in U.S. Air Forces in Europe and is supporting the spiritual wellness of the travelers at Ramstein. Team Ramstein is providing safe, temporary lodging for travelers from Afghanistan. Operation Allies Refuge is facilitating the quick, safe evacuation of U.S. citizens, Special Immigrant Visa applicants, and other at-risk Afghans from Afghanistan. Travelers receive support, such as temporary lodging, food and water and access to medical care as well as religious care at Ramstein Air Base while preparing for onward movements to their final destinations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Milton Hamilton)

