    Undersecretary of Defense meets with Israel Director General [Image 6 of 7]

    PENTAGON, DC, UNITED STATES

    08.24.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Julian Kemper 

    Office of the Secretary of Defense Public Affairs   

    Undersecretary of Defense for Policy Dr. Colin H. Kahl meets with Israel Ministry of Defense Director General Amir Eshel at the Pentagon, Washington, D.C., Aug. 24, 2021 (DoD photo by U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Julian W. Kemper)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.24.2021
    Date Posted: 08.25.2021 07:55
    Photo ID: 6801372
    VIRIN: 210824-F-CN170-042
    Resolution: 5908x3931
    Size: 3.34 MB
    Location: PENTAGON, DC, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Undersecretary of Defense meets with Israel Director General [Image 7 of 7], by SSgt Julian Kemper, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    dod
    policy
    Pentagon
    israel
    undersecretary

