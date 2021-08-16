Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Marines with MRF and NSW enhance CQC abilities [Image 5 of 5]

    Marines with MRF and NSW enhance CQC abilities

    CAMP HANSEN, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    08.16.2021

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Joseph DeMarcus 

    31st Marine Expeditionary Unit       

    U.S. Marines with Maritime Raid Force (MRF), 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), and U.S. West Coast-based Naval Special Warfare unit clear a simulated enemy house during Close Quarter Combat (CQC) training at Combat Town, Okinawa, Japan, Aug. 16, 2021. Enhancing CQC skills improves the MRF lethality and relativity in the Indo-Pacific region. The 31st MEU, the Marine Corps’ only continuously forward-deployed MEU, provides a flexible and lethal force ready to perform a wide range of military operations as the premiere crisis response force in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Joseph E. DeMarcus)

    This work, Marines with MRF and NSW enhance CQC abilities [Image 5 of 5], by LCpl Joseph DeMarcus, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

