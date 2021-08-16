Marines with MRF and NSW enhance CQC abilities

U.S. Marines with Maritime Raid Force (MRF), 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), and U.S. West Coast-based Naval Special Warfare unit clear a simulated enemy house during Close Quarter Combat (CQC) training at Combat Town, Okinawa, Japan, Aug. 16, 2021. Enhancing CQC skills improves the MRF lethality and relativity in the Indo-Pacific region. The 31st MEU, the Marine Corps’ only continuously forward-deployed MEU, provides a flexible and lethal force ready to perform a wide range of military operations as the premiere crisis response force in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Joseph E. DeMarcus)

