U.S. Marines with Maritime Raid Force (MRF), 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), and U.S. West Coast-based Naval Special Warfare unit clear a simulated enemy house during Close Quarter Combat (CQC) training at Combat Town, Okinawa, Japan, Aug. 16, 2021. Enhancing CQC skills improves the MRF lethality and relativity in the Indo-Pacific region. The 31st MEU, the Marine Corps’ only continuously forward-deployed MEU, provides a flexible and lethal force ready to perform a wide range of military operations as the premiere crisis response force in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Joseph E. DeMarcus)
|Date Taken:
|08.16.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.25.2021 02:48
|Photo ID:
|6801191
|VIRIN:
|210816-M-YS392-1269
|Resolution:
|4616x3077
|Size:
|16.52 MB
|Location:
|CAMP HANSEN, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Marines with MRF and NSW enhance CQC abilities [Image 5 of 5], by LCpl Joseph DeMarcus, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
