PACIFIC OCEAN (Aug. 14, 2021) A U.S. Sailor assigned to amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2), observes an MV-22 Osprey with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 165 (Reinforced), 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), landing aboard Essex, Aug. 14. Marines and Sailors of the 11th MEU and Essex Amphibious Ready Group (ARG) are underway conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Jennessa Davey)
|Date Taken:
|08.14.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.24.2021 19:07
|Photo ID:
|6800875
|VIRIN:
|210814-M-OY155-1146
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|1.02 MB
|Location:
|USNORTHCOM, AT SEA
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|1
This work, 11th MEU arrives on USS ESSEX [Image 9 of 9], by Sgt Jennessa Davey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
