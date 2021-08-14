PACIFIC OCEAN (Aug. 14, 2021) A U.S. Sailor assigned to amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2), observes an MV-22 Osprey with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 165 (Reinforced), 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), landing aboard Essex, Aug. 14. Marines and Sailors of the 11th MEU and Essex Amphibious Ready Group (ARG) are underway conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Jennessa Davey)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.14.2021 Date Posted: 08.24.2021 19:07 Photo ID: 6800875 VIRIN: 210814-M-OY155-1146 Resolution: 6000x4000 Size: 1.02 MB Location: USNORTHCOM, AT SEA Web Views: 1 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 11th MEU arrives on USS ESSEX [Image 9 of 9], by Sgt Jennessa Davey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.