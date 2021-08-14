Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    11th MEU arrives on USS ESSEX [Image 9 of 9]

    11th MEU arrives on USS ESSEX

    USNORTHCOM, AT SEA

    08.14.2021

    Photo by Sgt. Jennessa Davey 

    11th Marine Expeditionary Unit   

    PACIFIC OCEAN (Aug. 14, 2021) A U.S. Sailor assigned to amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2), observes an MV-22 Osprey with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 165 (Reinforced), 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), landing aboard Essex, Aug. 14. Marines and Sailors of the 11th MEU and Essex Amphibious Ready Group (ARG) are underway conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Jennessa Davey)

