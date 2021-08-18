Dr. Stephanie Carter, Museum curator for the Washington National Guard's museum poses with some of the display items at the "Arsenal" at Camp Murray, Wash. on August 18, 2021. (U.S. National Guard photo by Peter Chang)
|Date Taken:
|08.18.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.24.2021 18:41
|Photo ID:
|6800845
|VIRIN:
|210818-O-CH682-810
|Resolution:
|1478x986
|Size:
|330.98 KB
|Location:
|CAMP MURRAY, WA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Learning from our past: New Museum curator hopes to bring new life to old objects, by Peter Chang, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Learning from our past: New Museum curator hopes to bring new life to old objects
LEAVE A COMMENT