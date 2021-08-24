Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    08.24.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jackie Sanders 

    Office of the Secretary of Defense Public Affairs   

    Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III swears in Carlos Del Toro as the 78th Secretary of the Navy at the Pentagon, Washington, D.C., Aug. 24, 2021. (DoD photo by U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Jack Sanders)

    Date Taken: 08.24.2021
    Date Posted: 08.24.2021 17:23
    Photo ID: 6800734
    VIRIN: 210824-D-XI929-2013
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 2.22 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Secretary of Defense swears Secretary of the Navy [Image 17 of 17], by SSgt Jackie Sanders, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Secretary of the Navy
    SecDefAustin
    Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III
    Carlos Del Toro

