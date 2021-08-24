Secretary of Defense swears Secretary of the Navy

Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III swears in Carlos Del Toro as the 78th Secretary of the Navy at the Pentagon, Washington, D.C., Aug. 24, 2021. (DoD photo by U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Jack Sanders)
|Date Taken:
|08.24.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.24.2021 17:23
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DC, US
