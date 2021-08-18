Soldiers from the 21st Signal Brigade at Fort Detrick take part in the annual tradition of raising the American Flag on the first day of school at Whittier Elementary in Frederick, Aug. 18.



Cpt. Marlon Whitaker, also from the 21st Signal Brigade, shared encouraging words and challenged the children to work hard and do their best this year.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.18.2021 Date Posted: 08.24.2021 15:52 Photo ID: 6800606 VIRIN: 210818-A-JW358-609 Resolution: 3744x5616 Size: 6.05 MB Location: FREDERICK, MD, US Hometown: FREDERICK, MD, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Fort Detrick Raises the Flag for Back to School, by lanessa hill, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.