    Fort Detrick Raises the Flag for Back to School

    FREDERICK, MD, UNITED STATES

    08.18.2021

    Photo by lanessa hill 

    U.S. Army Garrison - Fort Detrick

    Soldiers from the 21st Signal Brigade at Fort Detrick take part in the annual tradition of raising the American Flag on the first day of school at Whittier Elementary in Frederick, Aug. 18.

    Cpt. Marlon Whitaker, also from the 21st Signal Brigade, shared encouraging words and challenged the children to work hard and do their best this year.

