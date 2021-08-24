Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Hanger Bay [Image 7 of 7]

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Hanger Bay

    ARABIAN SEA

    08.24.2021

    Photo by Seaman Eric Stanton 

    USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76)

    210824-N-UF592-1056 ARABIAN SEA (Aug. 24, 2021) – Aviation Ordananceman Airman Calvin Hare performs maintenance on a pylon for an F/A-18F Super Hornet fighter jet, attached to the “Diamondbacks” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 102, in the hangar bay of aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) in the Arabian Sea, Aug. 24. Ronald Reagan is the flagship for Carrier Strike Group 5 and is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and the Pacific through the western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Eric Stanton)

    Date Taken: 08.24.2021
    Date Posted: 08.24.2021 16:03
    Photo ID: 6800577
    VIRIN: 210824-N-UF592-1056
    Resolution: 5112x4295
    Size: 696.39 KB
    Location: ARABIAN SEA
    This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Hanger Bay [Image 7 of 7], by SN Eric Stanton, identified by DVIDS

    Hanger bay
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76)
    Maintenance
    US Navy
    5th Fleet
    Carrier Strike Group 5

