USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Hanger Bay

210824-N-UF592-1056 ARABIAN SEA (Aug. 24, 2021) – Aviation Ordananceman Airman Calvin Hare performs maintenance on a pylon for an F/A-18F Super Hornet fighter jet, attached to the “Diamondbacks” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 102, in the hangar bay of aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) in the Arabian Sea, Aug. 24. Ronald Reagan is the flagship for Carrier Strike Group 5 and is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and the Pacific through the western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Eric Stanton)

