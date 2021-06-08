Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Eagle River High School JROTC completes Leadership Reaction Course [Image 4 of 9]

    Eagle River High School JROTC completes Leadership Reaction Course

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, UNITED STATES

    08.06.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Emily Farnsworth 

    Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson Public Affairs   

    An Eagle River High School Air Force Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps cadet moves through an obstacle on the Leadership Reaction Course 6 at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Aug. 6, 2021. The unit completed the course as the capstone event for their three-day leadership camp. Cadets focused on communication and creating innovative solutions while maneuvering obstacles. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Emily Farnsworth)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.06.2021
    Date Posted: 08.24.2021 12:43
    Photo ID: 6800274
    VIRIN: 210806-F-MJ351-1032
    Resolution: 6317x4216
    Size: 5.52 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Eagle River High School JROTC completes Leadership Reaction Course [Image 9 of 9], by SrA Emily Farnsworth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Eagle River High School JROTC completes Leadership Reaction Course
    Eagle River High School JROTC completes Leadership Reaction Course
    Eagle River High School JROTC completes Leadership Reaction Course
    Eagle River High School JROTC completes Leadership Reaction Course
    Eagle River High School JROTC completes Leadership Reaction Course
    Eagle River High School JROTC completes Leadership Reaction Course
    Eagle River High School JROTC completes Leadership Reaction Course
    Eagle River High School JROTC completes Leadership Reaction Course
    Eagle River High School JROTC completes Leadership Reaction Course

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    JROTC
    JBER
    Leadership reaction course
    Eagle River High School Air Force Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT