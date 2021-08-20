OCS 02-22 First Friday

210820-N-NO485-0124 NEWPORT, R.I. (Aug. 20, 2021) Officer Candidate School (OCS) Class 02-22 students perform physical training during “First Friday” at Officer Training Command Newport (OTCN), Rhode Island, Aug. 20. First Friday introduces the students to their class officers, Recruit Division Commanders and Marine Corps Drill Instructor. OCS morally, mentally, and physically develops civilians and fleet Sailors into newly commissioned officers and imbues them with the highest ideals of honor, courage, and commitment for service in the fleet as Naval officers. (U.S. Navy photo by Officer Candidate Clark Demaree)

