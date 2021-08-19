210818-N-NO485-0074 NEWPORT, R.I. (Aug. 18, 2021) An Officer Candidate School (OCS) Class 02-22 student at Officer Training Command Newport (OTCN), Rhode Island, is fitted for a garrison cover during a Navy uniform issue, Aug. 18. OCS morally, mentally, and physically develops civilians and fleet Sailors into newly commissioned officers and imbues them with the highest ideals of honor, courage, and commitment for service in the fleet as Naval officers. (U.S. Navy photo by Officer Candidate Lauren Mann)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.19.2021 Date Posted: 08.24.2021 10:56 Photo ID: 6800046 VIRIN: 210818-N-NO485-0074 Resolution: 5478x3652 Size: 13.6 MB Location: NEWPORT, RI, US Web Views: 6 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, OCS 02-22 Uniform Issue [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.