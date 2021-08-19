Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    OCS 02-22 Uniform Issue [Image 2 of 2]

    OCS 02-22 Uniform Issue

    NEWPORT, RI, UNITED STATES

    08.19.2021

    210818-N-NO485-0074 NEWPORT, R.I. (Aug. 18, 2021) An Officer Candidate School (OCS) Class 02-22 student at Officer Training Command Newport (OTCN), Rhode Island, is fitted for a garrison cover during a Navy uniform issue, Aug. 18. OCS morally, mentally, and physically develops civilians and fleet Sailors into newly commissioned officers and imbues them with the highest ideals of honor, courage, and commitment for service in the fleet as Naval officers. (U.S. Navy photo by Officer Candidate Lauren Mann)

    ocs
    officer candidate school
    Officer Training Command
    OTCN

