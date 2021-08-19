OCS 02-22 Uniform Issue

210818-N-NO485-0074 NEWPORT, R.I. (Aug. 18, 2021) An Officer Candidate School (OCS) Class 02-22 student at Officer Training Command Newport (OTCN), Rhode Island, is fitted for a garrison cover during a Navy uniform issue, Aug. 18. OCS morally, mentally, and physically develops civilians and fleet Sailors into newly commissioned officers and imbues them with the highest ideals of honor, courage, and commitment for service in the fleet as Naval officers. (U.S. Navy photo by Officer Candidate Lauren Mann)
|Date Taken:
|08.19.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.24.2021 10:56
|Photo ID:
|6800046
|VIRIN:
|210818-N-NO485-0074
|Resolution:
|5478x3652
|Size:
|13.6 MB
|Location:
|NEWPORT, RI, US
