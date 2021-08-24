Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    380th AEW KC-10 female crew conducts “unmanned” flight [Image 6 of 11]

    380th AEW KC-10 female crew conducts “unmanned” flight

    AL DHAFRA AIR BASE, ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

    08.24.2021

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Michelle Alvarez 

    380th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Capt. Carly Jones, a KC-10 Extender pilot assigned to the 908th Expeditionary Air Refueling Squadron, conducts pre-flight checks in preparation for an ‘unmanned’ flight at Al Dhafra Air Base, United Arab Emirates, Aug. 1, 2021. In honor of Women’s Equality Day, recognized annually on August 26th to celebrate the importance of the women’s suffrage movement and the work done to secure and expand equal rights today, the 380th AEW conducted an aerial refueling mission supported by exclusively female crew members, maintenance and flight support teams. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Michelle Y. Alvarez)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 380th AEW KC-10 female crew conducts “unmanned” flight [Image 11 of 11], by TSgt Michelle Alvarez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Women's Equality Day
    380th AEW
    AFCENT
    908th EARS
    Al Dhafra Air Base
    unmanned flight

