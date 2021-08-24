380th AEW KC-10 female crew conducts “unmanned” flight

U.S. Air Force Capt. Carly Jones, a KC-10 Extender pilot assigned to the 908th Expeditionary Air Refueling Squadron, conducts pre-flight checks in preparation for an ‘unmanned’ flight at Al Dhafra Air Base, United Arab Emirates, Aug. 1, 2021. In honor of Women’s Equality Day, recognized annually on August 26th to celebrate the importance of the women’s suffrage movement and the work done to secure and expand equal rights today, the 380th AEW conducted an aerial refueling mission supported by exclusively female crew members, maintenance and flight support teams. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Michelle Y. Alvarez)

