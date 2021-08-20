31st MEU re-fuels and re-arms VMFA-211

A U.S. Marine Corps F-35B Lightning II attached to Marine Fighter Attack Squadron 211, embarked on the Royal Navy aircraft carrier HMS Queen Elizabeth (R08), executes a short-takeoff from the amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6) during flight operations between the Royal Navy and USS America in the Philippine Sea on Aug. 20, 2021. The 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit is operating aboard ships of America Expeditionary Strike Group in the 7th fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Staff Sgt. John Tetrault)

