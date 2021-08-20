Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    31st MEU re-fuels and re-arms VMFA-211 [Image 8 of 9]

    31st MEU re-fuels and re-arms VMFA-211

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    08.20.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. John Tetrault 

    31st Marine Expeditionary Unit       

    A U.S. Marine Corps F-35B Lightning II attached to Marine Fighter Attack Squadron 211, embarked on the Royal Navy aircraft carrier HMS Queen Elizabeth (R08), executes a short-takeoff from the amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6) during flight operations between the Royal Navy and USS America in the Philippine Sea on Aug. 20, 2021. The 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit is operating aboard ships of America Expeditionary Strike Group in the 7th fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Staff Sgt. John Tetrault)

    Date Taken: 08.20.2021
    Date Posted: 08.23.2021 23:55
    Photo ID: 6799530
    VIRIN: 210820-M-HJ136-770
    Resolution: 5845x3897
    Size: 15.81 MB
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    This work, 31st MEU re-fuels and re-arms VMFA-211 [Image 9 of 9], by SSgt John Tetrault, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    31st MEU
    F-35
    VMFA-121
    USS America
    LHA-6
    VMFA-211

