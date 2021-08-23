Coast Guard and partner agencies respond to Haiti with humanitarian aid

A U.S. Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater MH-60 Jayhawk Helicopter rescue crew member requests the assistance of partner agencies members to transfer a patient following a medical evacuation in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Aug. 23, 2021. The Coast Guard conducted humanitarian efforts in impacted areas of Haiti following a magnitude 7.2 earthquake, Aug. 14, 2021. (Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Ryan Estrada)

