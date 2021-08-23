A U.S. Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater MH-60 Jayhawk Helicopter rescue crew member requests the assistance of partner agencies members to transfer a patient following a medical evacuation in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Aug. 23, 2021. The Coast Guard conducted humanitarian efforts in impacted areas of Haiti following a magnitude 7.2 earthquake, Aug. 14, 2021. (Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Ryan Estrada)
|Date Taken:
|08.23.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.23.2021 23:05
|Photo ID:
|6799526
|VIRIN:
|210823-G-AB676-895
|Resolution:
|6016x4016
|Size:
|1.77 MB
|Location:
|PORT-AU-PRINCE, HT
|Web Views:
|8
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Coast Guard and partner agencies respond to Haiti with humanitarian aid [Image 5 of 5], by PO3 Ryan Estrada, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
