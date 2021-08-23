JTFHAITI-2021, StrengtheningPartnerships, BuildPartners, AmericaActs, HumanitarianHelp, Haiti,

A U.S. Army CH-47 Chinook Helicopter crew and partner agencies deliver emergency medical equipment and food to Haitian citizens in impacted areas of Haiti, Aug. 23, 2021. The Coast Guard and partner agencies conducted humanitarian efforts in impacted areas of Haiti following a magnitude 7.2 earthquake, Aug. 14 2021. (Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Ryan Estrada)
|Date Taken:
|08.23.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.23.2021 23:05
|Photo ID:
|6799525
|VIRIN:
|210823-G-AB676-752
|Resolution:
|6016x4016
|Size:
|3.02 MB
|Location:
|HT
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
