    ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, IL, UNITED STATES

    04.13.1951

    Courtesy Photo

    Rock Island Arsenal-Joint Manufacturing and Technology Center

    ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, Illinois - A Soldier test fires a M20 "Superbazooka" on April 13, 1951. During the closing days of World War II Rock Island Arsenal began developing an anti-tank weapon, commonly known as a a Bazooka, that could pierce the German Panzerschreck tank. Once the war ended, development continued to develop the weapon and were able to field the M20 to Soldier during the Korean War.

    Date Taken: 04.13.1951
    Date Posted: 08.23.2021 21:15
    Location: ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, IL, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Bazooka’s name comes from popular 1940s comedian’s musical instrument [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Korean War
    Rock Island Arsenal
    Bazooka

