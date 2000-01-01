Bazooka’s name comes from popular 1940s comedian’s musical instrument

ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, Illinois - A Soldier test fires a M20 "Superbazooka" on April 13, 1951. During the closing days of World War II Rock Island Arsenal began developing an anti-tank weapon, commonly known as a a Bazooka, that could pierce the German Panzerschreck tank. Once the war ended, development continued to develop the weapon and were able to field the M20 to Soldier during the Korean War.

