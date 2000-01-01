ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, Illinois - A Soldier test fires a M20 "Superbazooka" on April 13, 1951. During the closing days of World War II Rock Island Arsenal began developing an anti-tank weapon, commonly known as a a Bazooka, that could pierce the German Panzerschreck tank. Once the war ended, development continued to develop the weapon and were able to field the M20 to Soldier during the Korean War.
|Date Taken:
|04.13.1951
|Date Posted:
|08.23.2021 21:15
|Photo ID:
|6799457
|VIRIN:
|510413-O-LU867-684
|Resolution:
|2068x1424
|Size:
|181.9 KB
|Location:
|ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, IL, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Bazooka’s name comes from popular 1940s comedian’s musical instrument [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT